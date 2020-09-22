Laser Guided ATGM Successfully Test-Fired

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept. 23, 2020)

A specially modified tank, consisting of an Arjun turret mated to a T-72 hull, successfully fired a laser-guided anti-tank missile from its main gun during a Sept. 22 test, the Indian MoD announced today. The missile hit its target at a range of 3,000 meters, (India MoD photo)

Laser-guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test fired from MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar on 22nd Sep 2020.



In these tests, the ATGM successfully defeated a target located at 3 km. Laser-guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy.



The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun.



Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun have developed the missile.



Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successfully test firing of the Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges.



Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO congratulated DRDO personnel and industry on the successful test firing.



-ends-



