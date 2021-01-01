U.S. Army Grounds Upgraded Boeing Copters on Inspection Doubts (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; issued Sept. 22, 2020)

By Tony Capaccio

The U.S. Army has grounded 12 upgraded Apache AH-64 helicopters while it conducts a review of quality procedures at a Boeing Co. plant after the contractor alerted the service to improperly performed inspections, according to officials.A technician who has since been dismissed “failed to perform required process control checks that ensure testing equipment functions properly and provides reliable results,” according to an Army document sent to Congress that was obtained by Bloomberg News. “As a result, this employee’s inspection results cannot be trusted for accuracy.”Boeing is re-inspecting all suspect components at the plant in Mesa, Arizona, and so far one failed a re-test, according to the Army. It said Boeing “continues to research data archives to determine the full extent of the problem” and “to date, Boeing stated that at least 12 AH-64E remanufactured aircraft were delivered” with suspect components. The Army said it has grounded them. None of them were for foreign customers. (end of excerpt)-ends-