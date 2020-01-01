Thales and MoD Together Achieve Initial Operating Capability for the Joint Network Management System

(Source: Thales; issued Sept 23, 2020)

Following final installation of the Thales Joint Network Management System (JNMS), the Interim Operational Capability (IOC) Site Acceptance Test (SAT) event was conducted simultaneously across the UK at the six Terminal Sites of Remote Radar Head (RRH) Neatishead, RRH Staxton Wold, RRH Buchan, RRH Benbecula, RAF Valley and MOD Tregantle Fort, and the two Control/Standby Sites at RAF High Wycombe and RAF Scampton.



The SAT, carried out by personnel from Thales at Templecombe, was witnessed by the UK MOD, various Customer organisations and Military Users. JNMS successfully passed SAT and the Fixed system was formally Accredited and granted an Interim Authority to Operate; therefore, JNMS can be used operationally with immediate effect.



Used by all three UK Services the Thales JNMS system provides the UK with the capability to dynamically manage and monitor the operational exchange of secure data across multiple Link16 networks. Supported by JRE solutions, multi-link operational data can be received and forwarded within UK Airspace and beyond from other agencies and Tactical Data Link capable platforms.



In recent very challenging circumstances Thales employees are working hard to continue to meet our customer commitments. Working alongside our customers, keeping ourselves and them safe, Thales were able to achieve this important milestone.



