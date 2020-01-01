Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 23, 2020)

Parsons Government Services Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a $39,934,030 contract for the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) vehicle.



The contract provides for 13 fully operational MRAP RADBO systems (Cougar, Laser, and Arm) and three spares systems that will provide the warfighter with the ability to effectively identify, disarm and clear unexploded ordnance from an airfield while inside an MRAP Cougar (CAT1A1) vehicle, with little to no collateral damage.



Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8534-20-C-0001).



-ends-



