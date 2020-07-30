The Dutch Armed Forces and Rheinmetall Renew Long-Term Framework Agreement for Ammunition – Potential Aggregate Value of €500 million

(Source: Rheinmetall AG; issued Sept. 24, 2020)

Rheinmetall and the Dutch procurement agency Defence Materiel Organization (DMO) have renewed and expanded their longstanding framework agreement for the supply of various types of ammunition for a period of at least ten years. The framework agreement envisages annual call-offs of around €50 million, meaning that total volume could come to €500 million. The customer is already preparing for the first call-offs.



The framework agreement encompasses the supply of 35mm medium-calibre ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, 40mm ROSY smoke/obscurant cartridges, and a family of state-of-the-art 155mm artillery ammunition.



Major General Ivo de Jong, Deputy Director of the DMO, and Roman Köhne, Managing Director of Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, signed the contract on 30 July 2020. This is another good example of the fruitful, longstanding cooperation between the DMO and the Düsseldorf-based weapon and ammunition specialist. The framework agreement follows a partnership agreement signed by the two parties just over a year ago and further underscores the customer’s strong confidence in Rheinmetall’s ammunition expertise.



By means of this agreement, the DMO wants to source safe, state-of-the-art ammunition for the Dutch armed forces – both today and tomorrow.



Under the aforementioned partnership agreement, Rheinmetall has already assumed full responsibility for the complete 155mm portfolio, which extends from the Assegai ammunition family to modular charges and fuses.



-ends-



