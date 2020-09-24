Bombers Take Part In Multi-Domain Training Over Black Sea

(Source: US Air Force Europe; issued Sept. 23, 2020)

A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, integrates with two Ukrainian MiG-29s during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission on Sept. 23, 2020. Ukrainian Su-27s also participated in the mission. (USAF photo)

B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, operating out of RAF Fairford, England, participated in a U.S. Air Forces in Europe led multi-domain mission in the Black Sea, Sept. 23, 2020.The mission occurred in international airspace over the Black Sea and was designed to train U.S. forces to operate and communicate while integrating with joint, NATO and partner nations while executing multi-domain operations.The flight included integrations with Canadian Air Force CF-18, Hungarian Air Force JAS-39, Polish Air Force F-16 and Mig-29, Romanian Air Force F-16, Slovakian Air Force Mig-29, Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 and U.S. Naval Forces Europe P-8 aircraft.Additionally, the U.S. Air Force also flew KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, which enabled the long-range strategic Bomber Task Force Europe mission by providing aerial refueling support.Bomber Task Force missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate our always-ready global strike capability while showcasing the Air Force’s commitment to our allies and partners.-ends-