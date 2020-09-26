The Black Sea Fleet Submarine Has Successfully Completed a Missile Firing During the Maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020"

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 24, 2020)

The crew of the Black Sea Fleet's "Kolpino" submarine launched a missile from the "Kalibr" complex at a coastal target position at the combat training ground as part of the "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers.



In the course of working out the task of using high-precision weapons, the "Kolpino" crew launched one missile from a submerged position, which successfully hit a target on a coastal range, flying along a complex trajectory a distance of about 100 nautical miles.



Visual surveillance devices (unmanned aerial vehicles) recorded the successful hit of the missile on target.



To ensure the safety of performing combat exercises and closing the dangerous area, about 20 warships and auxiliary vessels, as well as naval aviation and air defense aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet were involved.



More than 20 ships and boats of the fleet perform tasks at sea within the framework of the "Kavkaz-2020", including: the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the guards missile cruiser "Moscow", the patrol ship "Pytlivy", the small missile ships "Vyshny Volochyok" and "Orekhovo-Zuyevo", the large landing ships "Caesar Kunikov", "Azov" and "Novocherkassk", the missile boats "Naberezhnye Chelny", "Ivanovets", "Shuya" and R-60, as well as the rocket ship "Samum" air cushion. At various stages of the exercise, naval and coastal formations, as well as fleet aviation, perform a complex of rocket and artillery firing, as well as missile and bomb attacks on sea, coastal and air targets.



The maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" will be held from 21 to 26 September 2020 at the internal ranges of the Southern Military District, as well as in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas.



Military formations from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are invited to the exercise to practice joint actions as part of groups of troops (forces). Representatives of Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri-Lanka plan to participate as observers.



In total, about 80 people are expected to be involved in the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" (including formations and units of combat, logistics and technical support, as well as air defence, navy and special forces units (National guard and Ministry of Emergency Situations). At the same time, the maximum number of personnel involved in military units that fall under the Vienna document of 2011 in the exercise, conducted under a single operational command, will be up to 12,900 military personnel. Up to 250 tanks, up to 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, up to 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems will be involved in the practical actions of the troops (forces) at the training grounds.



-ends-



