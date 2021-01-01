Shared Vision for Indo-Pacific

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued Sept. 25, 2020)

HMAS Hobart joins Indian Navy Ship Karmuk to conduct passage exercises in the Northeast Indian Ocean. (RAN)

Australian and Indian warships have conducted a two-day passage exercise in the north-east Indian Ocean.



The guided missile destroyer HMAS Hobart sailed alongside ships INS Sahyadri and Karmuk, from the Indian Navy.



Together they practised maritime manoeuvres, communication and aviation drills and maritime warfare serials.



Commanding Officer HMAS Hobart Commander Ryan Gaskin said the Australian officers and sailors enjoyed working alongside their Indian colleagues because they were professional mariners who share a common goal for the Indo-Pacific.



“The last few years have witnessed closer Australia-India maritime relations and we look forward to any opportunity to exercise with the Indian Navy in the future,” Commander Gaskin said.



Commander of the Australian Maritime Task Group Captain Phillipa Hay said improving interoperability between the Australian and Indian navies was important to maintain the positive trajectory of the relationship.



“Navy is committed to ensuring we are able to work seamlessly with all of our partners in the Indo-Pacific in support of our shared vision for the region,” Captain Hay said.



“To achieve this, it is important we train and operate together across different platforms as a matter of routine.



“Safe and secure seas are essential for security and growth. The right of access and freedom of navigation in and around the Indian and Pacific is crucial for ensuring peace for the entire region.”



HMA Ships Hobart, Stuart, Arunta and Sirius are part of a Regional Presence Deployment focused on engaging with partners in the Indo-Pacific region.



So far the Australian ships have exercised with 11 nations from around the region, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.



