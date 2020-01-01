Boeing Partners with General Atomics, Aerojet Rocketdyne in Homeland Missile Defense Bid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --- Boeing is teaming with General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Aerojet Rocketdyne in its bid to build the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The NGI is a key element of the MDA’s missile defense system, which is designed to intercept and destroy incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles.



“The Boeing-led team will deliver critical technology to enhance our homeland missile defense,” said Norm Tew, Boeing Missile and Weapon Systems vice president and general manager, and Huntsville site senior executive. “Combined, we bring decades of expertise in proven missile and weapon systems.”



On Aug. 12, the Boeing-General Atomics-Aerojet Rocketdyne team submitted an NGI offering that will improve performance and enhance the nation’s ability to defend against future threats.



GA-EMS has a long history of delivering missile technology and complex systems for critical national defense programs. “This partnership combines our legacies in innovation, bringing together new ideas to create an affordable and reliable solution to defend against emerging threats,” said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS.



Aerojet Rocketdyne’s propulsion systems have powered the nation’s missile defense for decades. “As the country’s premier hit-to-kill propulsion provider, we’re able to deliver low-cost, high-performance systems by leveraging our skilled workforce and strategic investments in innovative technology and materials,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.



Northrop Grumman will serve as a component supplier on the Boeing-led team.



A contract award is expected later this year.





General Atomics Partners with Boeing on Next-Generation Interceptor

SAN DIEGO, CA. --- General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today it has partnered with The Boeing Company to pursue the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) contract for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI). The NGI is a key element of MDA’s missile defense system, which is designed to counter all ranges of ballistic missiles.



“An effective NGI solution requires a new way of thinking supported by a proven ability to deliver pioneering solutions,” stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “We are excited to partner with Boeing to deliver the disruptive technologies needed to help MDA rapidly deploy an interceptor system that bolsters the nation’s missile defense network and ensures that the U.S., our allies, and partner nations maintain military overmatch against ever evolving threats from adversaries.”



“General Atomics’ long history in complex systems makes them an ideal teammate to help us take our Next Generation Interceptor design to new heights,” said Norm Tew, Boeing Missile and Weapon Systems vice president and general manager. “We value their partnership, and ability to provide the Boeing-led offering with cutting-edge technology and proven expertise to support the warfighter’s mission.”



If selected, the Boeing and GA-EMS team plans to utilize GA-EMS’ enterprise capabilities nation-wide.



“GA-EMS is a nimble, vertically integrated organization that can innovate and provide affordable technological and manufacturing solutions,” stated Nick Bucci, vice president of Missile Defense and Space Systems at GA-EMS. “We have significant experience in designing missile defense technology, hypersonic weapons, space systems, and in manufacturing complex systems at scale for critical DoD programs, and ensuring we deliver products on time, that perform as required, and are right the first time. We look forward to this partnership with Boeing and supporting MDA’s mission to provide the nation with an unparalleled NGI solution.”





