The Netherlands – Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept. 24, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands of Patriot Advanced Capability‑3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $241 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the Netherlands has requested to buy thirty-four (34) Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles.



Also included are eight (8) kitted 2-pack PAC-3 MSE Missile Round Trainers (MRT), six (6) kitted 2-pack PAC-3 MSE Empty Round Trainers (ERT), four (4) PAC-3 MSE Skid Kits, one (1) Lot of Classified PAC-3 MSE Concurrent Spare Parts (CSPs), one (1) Lot of Unclassified PAC-3 MSE CSPs, and PAC-3 MSE repair and return processing support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $241 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Northern Europe.



This proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ missile defense capability to meet current and future enemy threats. The Netherlands will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats, and provide direct support to coalition and security cooperation efforts. The Netherlands will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed-Martin, Dallas, TX. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the Netherlands.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



