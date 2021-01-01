United Kingdom – Follow-on Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) for C-17 Aircraft

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept. 24, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Kingdom of follow-on C-17 aircraft Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $401.3 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Kingdom has requested to buy follow-on C-17 aircraft Contractor Logistical Support (CLS) to include aircraft component spare and repair parts; accessories; publications and technical documentation; software and software support; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $401.3 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a key NATO Ally, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



This proposed sale will improve the United Kingdom’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring the operational readiness of the Royal Air Force. Its C-17 aircraft fleet provides strategic airlift capabilities that directly support U.S. and coalition operations around the world. The United Kingdom will have no difficulty absorbing these services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be The Boeing Company of Chicago, IL. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of the proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the United Kingdom.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



