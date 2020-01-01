Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 24, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $245,449,719 modification (P00006) to definitize previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee undefinitized contract N00019-20-C-0037.



This modification extends services and adds hours in support of engineering, maintenance, logistics manpower and material support to continue to develop, sustain and produce software builds as well as carryout developmental flight tests for the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants.



Additionally, this modification provides unique sea trials on aircraft carriers for non-DoD participants.



Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California (40%); Patuxent River, Maryland (39%); and Fort Worth, Texas (21%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,673,158; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,673,157; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $373,471; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $373,470; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $7,472,589 will be obligated at time of award, $746,941 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



