Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 24, 2020)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $2,239,707,532 fixed-price-incentive, firm-target contract for the Small Diameter Bomb Increment I weapon program.



This contract provides for a guaranteed minimum Lot 15 award and a five-year ordering period for Small Diameter Bomb Increment I, focused lethality munition, containers and carriages for the Department of Defense and Foreign Military Sales partner nations.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by September 2027.



This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, Belgium, Israel, Japan, Korea, Netherlands and Norway.



This award is result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018, 2019, and 2020 missile procurement funds in the amount of $247,508,960 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8672-20-D-0001).



-ends-



