Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 25, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $63,887,625 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0443) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008.



This order provides for the L12 Diminishing Manufacturing Sources redesign effort in support of the F-35 aircraft for Air Force, Navy and non-Department of Defense (DoD) customers.



Specifically, this order provides non-recurring engineering in support of redesigned end products for the Tactical Navigation System Inertial Electronics Unit/Inertial Measurements Unit, Electronic Warfare/Counter Measures Aperture Electronics Module (EW/CM AEM), Aircraft Exterior Lighting, EW/CM Electronic Warfare Controllers and EW/CM Counter Measure Controller.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2027. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $13,066,197; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $13,190,337; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,256,538; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $11,374,553, will be obligated at time of award, $13,066,197 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



