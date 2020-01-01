Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 25, 2020)

Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an $84,200,232 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.



This contract provides contractor owned contractor operated Air-to-Air Refueling “probe and drogue” type refueling services to probe equipped receivers for receiver pilot initial qualifications, recurring pilot refresher readiness training and supporting fleet exercises for Department of Defense agencies, Department of Navy fleet and test customers, Foreign Military Sales customers and government contractors.



Work will be performed in Riverside, California (55%); Brunswick, Georgia (40%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022.



No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0120).



-ends-



