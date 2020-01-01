Future Commando Force: Commandos are changing, they are moving into a new era, here's what you need to know

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Sept. 25, 2020)

Royal Marines will be kitted out with this brand-new uniform as the commandos undergo their most significant transformation and rebranding since World War Two. (UK MoD photo)

You will most likely heard of a Commando, they are the elite, mentally agile soldiers who are rigorously trained, using special tactics to achieve their missions. These elite soldiers in the UK Armed Forces are going through a change programme, known as the Future Commando Force, [which] will change how the world-famous green berets operate.



The future operating environments our green berets find themselves is changing and Great Britain faces a wave of security challenges on a scale and complexity not seen in a generation. As a result, the ability to contest and win in the littoral — by the sea or a lake— environment will become increasingly important.



Meanwhile, the distinction between war and peace has become blurred, with malign state and non-state actors using conventional and non-conventional military means to achieve their objectives, alongside the use of aggressive cyber and information operations.



To respond to these challenges, the Royal Navy are going through some changes and the Royal Marines are at the forefront of this.



This will give the UK a more agile and lethal capability, ready for missions anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice, whether that’s for war-fighting, specific combat missions such as commando raids, or providing humanitarian assistance.



With the Royal Marines at its heart, a transformed Commando force will deliver an innovative, potent, elite littoral strike commando force that combines technology with commando resilience in order to deliver the full spectrum of modern-day operations.



This will include persistent forward deployment in support of UK Global objectives, and support to the UK’s Carrier Strike Groups, with a refined contribution to NATO.



This is about returning commando forces to their roots: to operate at reach and in all theatres, including the arctic, as the spearhead of operations.



As of 2023, a transformed Commando force will deliver a unique capability to defence and strategic partners, and an enhanced contribution to NATO.



The Commando force will be focused on the High North (Arctic), East of Suez and Mediterranean, being able to deliver special operations, crisis response, and intelligence gathering.



To shape this new force and how they operate around the world a select group of commandos will form a new Vanguard Strike Company. These trailblazers will have access to game-changing technology and weaponry as they head on their first deployment next year.



To form the new Vanguard Strike Company more than 150 Royal Marines and Army Commandos have come together. The company will head on its maiden deployment in mid-2021 after further trials later this year and ongoing equipment, structural and tactical experimentation associated with the Future Commando Force.



This initial deployment next year will see the first practical demonstration of kit, equipment, training and organisational change necessary to shape the concept further.



The elite commandos will be working in small, versatile teams that will be tailored for the respective mission they will be facing. Calling on areas of expertise and honing skills necessary to bring an advantage depending on the type of operation.



Along with this transformation, the Royal Marines Commandos will have a new uniform, that is fit for a new era of warfare, it is in keeping with the maritime traditions of the Corps and honours their Commando forebears through insignia.



