The Ministry of Defense and Tatra Defense Vehicles Sign Framework Agreement for the Service of the Pandurs

(Source: Czech Ministry of Defense; issued Sept. 25, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Czech Ministry of Defence has extended Tatra Defense Vehicles’ contract to maintain its Pandur wheeled armored vehicles for another five years, at a cost of $102 million. (Czech Army photo)

This morning, Deputy Minister of Defense for the Management of the Armaments and Acquisitions Section Lubor Koudelka and Vladimír Matyáš, on behalf of the joint-stock company Tatra Defense Vehicle, signed a framework agreement for comprehensive service support for Pandur vehicles. It is worth CZK 2.39 billion ($102 million) including VAT and will be implemented in 2020-24.



"This is good news for soldiers and our defense, because Pandur wheeled armored vehicles are among the most important armaments of ground forces," said Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar.



The framework agreement with the Czech supplier, which the government took note of on Monday, September 21, 2020, will ensure the provision of complete service support for equipment on the Pandur II 8x8 chassis. The Czech Army has 107 wheeled combat vehicles and wheeled armored personnel carriers acquired between 2009 and 2013, as well as 20 wheeled armored command post vehicles acquired in 2019 and 2020.



The new framework agreement builds on the previous contractual relationship with Tatra Defense Vehicle, which expired at the end of April 2020.



