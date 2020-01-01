Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 25, 2020)

Raytheon Technologies, Woburn, Massachusetts is being awarded a sole-source contract in the amount of $212,760,106 under a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) case to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The contract type will be a hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursement contract. The contractor will provide one Prime Power Unit and five years of sustainment services for two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Army/Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance and Control-Series 2 (AN/TPY-2) Radars for this contract.



The work will be performed in Woburn, Massachusetts, and some support services will be provided in-country. The performance period is Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2025. UAE FMS funds in the amount of $212,760,106 will be used to fund this effort.



The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0862-20-C-0001).



-ends-



