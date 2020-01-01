IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils SAR Radar, 700-Km-Range Navy Ballistic Missile (excerpt)

(Source: FARS News Agency; issued Sept. 27, 2020)

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has unveiled a synthetic aperture radar fitted to the Shahed 129 drone, as well as a new generation of Zolfaqar naval missile which is said to have a range of 700 km. (FNA photo)

TEHRAN --- The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled a SAR imaging radar mounted on the Shahed 129 drone as well as a new generation of Zolfaqar marine ballistic missile with a range of 700km.The two home-made military products were unveiled at a permanent exhibition of strategic achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force entitled the National Aerospace Park in Tehran on Sunday.The SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radars) imaging radar is mounted on the home-made Shahed 129 drone and is a type of radar which surveys the surface of the earth by means of high-speed and high-frequency radio waves. It uses a type of active data collection where a sensor produces its own energy and then records the amount of that energy reflected back after interacting with the Earth.Among the specifications of the SAR radar is the ability to work 24 hours a day in different weather conditions and providing images with high-quality and high-resolution that can have different military and civilian applications.Another equipment which went on display for the first time at the exhibition was a new generation of Zolfaqar marine ballistic missiles called Zolfaqar Basir. This missile enjoys the ability to hit the targets at the sea with a range of 700 km.Earlier, the range of Iran’s ballistic marine missiles had been declared 300 km with the Persian Gulf and Hormuz missiles but now the range has increased to 700 km by manufacturing Zolfaqar Basir missiles. (end of excerpt)-ends-