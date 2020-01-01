Israel Tests State of the Art Maritime Missiles, IDF Says

(Source: Haaretz; published Sept. 26, 2020)

The Israel Navy and a department at the Defense Ministry have successfully tested a sea-to-sea weapons system developed by Israel's Aircraft Industries to to ensure naval superiority in the future, an IDF spokesperson announced Friday.The Israel Navy and the Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure (ADWTI) have conducted a series of planned tests ahead of time to test the competence of the sea-to-sea missile system.The new missile system has a longer range and more accurate attack capabilities, greater offensive flexibility and a capability to better counter more advanced threats.The tests have readied the system for operational use by the navy, and these missiles shall be integrated into the existing missile boat system in the coming months. As part of the tests which were completed successfully, a missile was fired at a target boat designed to simulate an enemy target. (end of excerpt)-ends-