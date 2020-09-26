Boeing Prepares Deeper Cuts from Executive Ranks to Real Estate (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Sept. 26, 2020)

By Julie Johnsson

Boeing Co. is thinning its corps of vice presidents and winnowing real estate holdings, including a splashy outpost near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as the planemaker works furiously to counter plunging aircraft sales and mounting costs for the grounded 737 Max.About 170 midlevel executives, 70 of them based at Boeing’s commercial airplane division, are taking a buyout offer that includes a year’s salary, according to people familiar with the matter. The first of the vice presidents and senior managers to accept the terms will leave the company Oct. 2, followed by a second wave later in the year.The cuts go deeper and wider than the 19,000 jobs pared earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into an unprecedented collapse. Stemming the cash outflow has become a paramount concern for Boeing, and the company is also wringing savings from investments in futuristic technology as well as its businesses and organizational structure.Boeing is shedding assets “like King Midas in reverse,” said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst with Teal Group. (end of excerpt)-ends-