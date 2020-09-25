The Ministry of Defense Will Start Negotiations on the Acquisition of the SHORAD / MRSAM Missile System

(Source: Czech Ministry of Defense; issued Sept. 25, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Czech MoD assessed in detail a total of nine modern anti-aircraft missile systems from seven manufacturers, and finally selected the Rafael SPYDER air-defense missile system as “the most suitable system for its specific conditions and needs.” (Rafael photo)

On Friday, September 25, 2020, Minister of Defense Lubomír Metnar informed the government that the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic had decided to initiate negotiations with the Government of the State of Israel on the possibility of acquiring a new modern anti-aircraft missile system for the Czech Army.



It is designed to ensure the continuous defense of the airspace of the Czech Republic, especially the protection of troops and urban agglomerations, nuclear power plants, industrial centers, airports and other important facilities.



"Anti-aircraft missile systems, together with supersonic aircraft, form the basic pillars of air defense. Therefore, the acquisition of a new generation of anti-aircraft missile system capable of countering current means of air attack is a key strategic project of state defense and one of the main priorities of the ongoing modernization of the Army of the Czech Republic," said Minister Metnar.



As part of this acquisition, the military anticipates the acquisition of a short-range / medium-range anti-aircraft missile system (SHORAD / MRSAM) with four batteries, each equipped with its own 3D radar, fire-control and command system, and four launchers. The new missile system will replace the Army’s 2K12 KUB anti-aircraft system of Soviet design and production, which is over 40 years-old.



In its selection process, the military assessed in detail a total of nine modern anti-aircraft missile systems from seven manufacturers. Based on market research, consultations with allies, official information from manufacturers (RFI, Request For Information), an industry day and a feasibility study, the military chose the SPYDER anti-aircraft missile system from the Israeli state-owned company Rafael as the most suitable system for its specific conditions and needs.



The Ministry of Defense will address the Government of the State of Israel directly with an offer to negotiate, stating that the public contract in the estimated value of CZK 10 billion ($430M at current exchange rate—Ed.) including VAT will be implemented through an exemption for contracts in the field of defense or security of Act No. 134/2016 Coll., on Public Procurement. This intention was unanimously confirmed by the College of Defense on 9 July 2020.



The date of concluding the agreement at the level of the governments of both countries can then be expected at the beginning of 2021, with the proviso that deliveries of a new missile system could be realized from 2023.



An important part of the negotiations will be the share of Czech industry's involvement. In short, the Ministry of Defense aims to contractually secure at least 30% of Czech companies' shares in the acquisition and integration of the new weapons system, as well as contractually provide logistical support for the entire life cycle of twenty years or more by an entity based in the Czech Republic.



Statement by the Israeli Ministry of Defense

(Source: Israeli Ministry of Defense; issued Sept. 26, 2020)

Following an international tender process, the Czech Ministry of Defense informed the Israel Ministry of Defense of its decision to equip its military with Israeli air defense systems.



On Friday the Czech government approved the launch of negotiations for a Government-To-Government agreement.



The Rafael- produced SPYDER is a quick reaction, low- to-high altitude surface-to-air defense system designed to counter attacks by a variety of aerial threats including aircraft, helicopters and UAVs. It includes a radar system produced by Elta.



Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “This is another significant step in strengthening security relations between our two countries, and it is also great news for Israeli defense industries during such a complex period.”



Czech Republic Chooses Rafael's SPYDER Air Defense System

(Source: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems; issued Sept. 27, 2020)

The Czech Ministry of Defense has Informed the Israel Ministry of Defense of its Decision to equip its military with an Israeli Air Defense System Produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.



Defense Minister, Benny Gantz: "We thank the Czech government for their partnership and for the decision to equip their military with Israeli air defense systems. This is another significant step in strengthening security relations between our two countries, and it is also great news for Israeli defense industries during such a complex period."



Following an international tender process, which lasted several years, the Czech Ministry of Defense informed the Directorate of International Defense Cooperation (SIBAT) in the Israel Ministry of Defense, of its decision to equip its military with Israeli air defense systems.



On Friday (25.09.2020), the Czech government approved the launch of procurement negotiations for four Israeli “SPYDER” batteries, within the framework of a GTG agreement between the two countries. Israel was selected as the sole supplier for the project and the expected agreement between the countries' defense ministries is estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars.



SPYDER (Surface-to-Air Python & Derby), is a quick reaction, low- to-high surface-to-air missile system designed to counter attacks by a variety of aerial threats including aircraft, helicopters and UAVs. The system provides effective protection of valuable assets, as well as first-class defense for maneuvering forces located in combat areas. The SPYDER system includes a radar system produced by Elta, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).



Mr. Ariel Karo, EVP marketing and business development at Rafael: "We are very proud to have been selected to provide SPYDER systems to the Czech Republic through a GTG process. The decision to select SPYDER, developed and produced by Rafael, is a significant vote of confidence in our proven air defense capabilities demonstrated over the years through a variety of solutions that span from Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the SPYDER air defense system, in service and combat-proven in different countries around the world."





