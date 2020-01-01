Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 28, 2020)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $215,655,632 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2125 for engineering, technical, design agent and planning yard support for operational strategic and attack submarines.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy (42%); and the country of Great Britain (58%), under the Foreign Military Sales program.



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (70%); Kings Bay, Georgia (13%); Bangor, Washington (10%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (3%); North Kingston, Rhode Island (2%); and Newport, Rhode Island (2%), and is expected to be completed by September 2023.



Foreign Military Sales Great Britain (52%); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy; 42%) funding in the amount of $5,041,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



-ends-



