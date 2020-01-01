Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 28, 2020)

The Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a $249,000,000 undefinitized contract modification (P00067) to previously awarded HQ0147-12-C-0004/-19-C0004 on the Ground-based Midcourse Defense Development and Sustainment contract (DSC).



The scope of work under the current DSC includes development, fielding, test, systems engineering, integration and configuration management, equipment manufacturing and refurbishment, training and operations and sustainment for the GMD weapon system and associated support facilities.



Under this undefinitized modification, the Missile Defense Agency executes the Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) upgrade of Ground Based Interceptors (GBI); the upgrade and repair of specialized production equipment necessary to support SLEP activities; systems engineering to support CE-I fleet readiness; cybersecurity activities; and the production of a payload to support system testing requirements.



The value of this contract, including options, is increased from $11,519,944,967 to $11,768,344,967.



The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Tucson, Arizona; and Chandler, Arizona, and the period of performance is from Sept. 24, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2022.



This acquisition was executed on a sole-source basis. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $45,689,000 have been obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 25, 2020)



