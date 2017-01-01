Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 28, 2020)

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $398,329,554 modification (P00031) to contract W31P4Q-17-C-0194 for tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missiles (TOW), TOW obsolescence and safety missiles and practice missiles.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022.



Fiscal 2017, 2019 and 2020 missile procurement (Army); 2019 and 2020 procurement (Defense-wide) funds; and 2018 and 2019 defense revolving funds in the amount of $398,329,553 were obligated at the time of the award.



The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



