Peach Aviation Takes Delivery of its First A320neo

(Source: Airbus; issued Sept. 28, 2020)

Japan’s Peach Aviation has taken delivery of its first A320neo, paving the way to further grow its networks in Japan and Asia. This is the first of 28 A320neo that will enter service with Peach. In addition, the airline will also add six A321LR, which will enable Peach Aviation to open new routes from Japan.



Peach Aviation’s A320neo seats 188 passengers in a single-class layout. The new aircraft will join an existing A320 Family fleet at Peach currently comprising 32 A320ceo.



Featuring the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, the A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver 20 percent reduced fuel burn as well as 50 percent less noise compared to previous generation aircraft.



At the end of August 2020, the A320neo Family had received about 7,500 firm orders from over 110 customers worldwide.



