What is the US Army’s Project Convergence?

(Source: Congressional Research Service; issued Sept. 28, 2020)

Project Convergence is what the Army calls a “campaign of learning,” designed to further integrate the Army into the Joint Force. It is how the Army plans to be a part of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2), the Department of Defense’s (DOD’s) plan to connect sensors from all the military services—Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force—as well as Special Operations Forces (SOF), into a single network which, theoretically, could be more effective and less costly.Designed around five core elements—soldiers, weapons systems, command and control, information, and terrain— Army Futures Command (AFC) plans to run Project Convergence on an annual cycle; achieving objectives from frequent experiments with technology, equipment, and soldier feedback throughout the year and culminating in an annual exercise or demonstration.In basic terms, the Army reportedly wants to “take the service’s big ideas for future warfare and test them in the real world. The Army wants to figure out what works and what needs fixing—and figure that out as early on as possible, when it’s much cheaper to make changes.”-ends-