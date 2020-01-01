Japan – RAM Block 2 Tactical Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept. 28, 2020)4

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of RAM Block 2 Tactical Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $55.311 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Japan has requested to buy up to fifty-one (51) Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) Block 2 Tactical Missiles, RIM-116C. Also included are RAM Guided Missile Round Pack Tri-Pack shipping and storage containers, operator manuals and technical documentation, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total cost is $55.311 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region. It is vital to U.S. national interest to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.



These RAM Block 2 Tactical missiles will provide significantly enhanced area defense capabilities over critical East Asian and Western Pacific air and sea-lines of communication. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense Company, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives in Japan.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



