Russian Aerospace Forces Successfully Launches "Soyuz-2" Rocket Carrier from Plesetsk Cosmodrome

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defense; issued Sept. 28, 2020)

On Monday, September 28, 2020, at 14: 20 Moscow time, a "Soyuz-2" medium-class launch vehicle with a block of "Gonets-M" communications spacecraft and associated payload spacecraft was launched from the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region by a combat crew of the Aerospace Forces (VKS).



All pre-launch operations and the launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket were carried out in normal mode. The ground-based automated control system of VKS monitored the launch and flight of the launch vehicle.



Two minutes after launch, the "Soyuz-2" launch vehicle was taken on escort by ground-based means of the main test space center named after German Titov of the Space Forces of the VKS.



At the estimated time, the "Fregat" upper stage normally separated from the third stage of the "Soyuz-2" launch vehicle and a few hours later successfully put the spacecraft into the calculated orbit.



After being launched into orbit, the "Gonets-M" spacecraft were taken over by the customer, who will control them during the orbital flight.



Specialists of the main test space center named after German Titov conducted operations to remove the "Fregat" upper stage from orbit.



After the launch of the spacecraft and the completion of operations to remove the upper stage from orbit, the officers of the space control center of the Space Forces of the VKS entered information about the space vehicles put into orbit in the Main catalog of space objects of the Russian space control system, and began analyzing and processing information about new space objects for their acceptance by ground support of the Main center for space situation intelligence of the Space Forces of the VKS.



