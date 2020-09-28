Under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category, the DAC approved procurement of Static HF Tans-receiver sets and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW).
JUST IN: Indian MoD clears first orders for the @DRDO_India Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) for the Indian Air Force & Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/zUDFrI5wQ4— Livefist (@livefist) September 28, 2020
The HF radio sets will enable seamless communication for the field units of Army and Air Force and are being procured at an approx. cost of Rs. 540 crore.
The Smart Anti Airfield Weapon being procured at an approx. cost of Rs. 970 crore will add to the fire power of Navy and Airforce.
Further, to equip the Frontline Troops of the Army the DAC also accorded approval for procurement of SIG SAUER Assault Rifles at a cost of approx. Rs.780 crore.
