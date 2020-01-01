Royal Thai Air Force Awards Textron Aviation Defense a Contract for 12 Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Aircraft, Training, Spares and Support Services

(Source: Textron Aviation Defense; issued Sept. 28, 2020)

WICHITA, Kan. --- Textron Aviation Defense LLC today announced a contract with the Royal Thai Air Force for an Integrated Training System in support of operations at the Royal Thai Air Force Flying Training School at Kamphaeng Saen air base.



The contract is for 12 Beechcraft T-6C Texan II advanced military training aircraft, ground-based training systems for pilots and maintenance professionals, a mission planning and debrief system, spare parts and ground support equipment. The work in support of this contract will take place at the company's Wichita, Kansas facilities.



"The Royal Thai Air Force operates one of the most advanced air forces in Asia Pacific and is a key U.S. security ally," said Thomas Webster, regional director of Textron Aviation Defense Asia Pacific Sales. "Their acquisition of the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Integrated Training System empowers their cadre of student pilots with a technological advantage throughout their flight training and prepares them for a successful transition to advanced fighter and attack aircraft."



The contract — which supports modernization and interoperability objectives at the forefront of the mutual defense cooperation between the U.S. and Thailand — further strengthens the U.S.-Thai alliance and contributes to the continued growth of Thailand's aerospace industry.



Textron Aviation Defense training of Royal Thai Air Force pilots and maintenance professionals is set to begin in Wichita in 2022 while the 12 Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft — christened the T-6TH in Thailand — are expected to join the Royal Thai fleet between late 2022 and early 2023. Textron Aviation Defense plans to ferry two of the 12 aircraft to Thailand, crating and transporting the remaining 10 aircraft to Kamphaeng Saen air base.



"We're proud to equip the Royal Thai Air Force with the world's most proven off-the-shelf training capability in the industry," noted Brett Pierson, vice president of Textron Aviation Defense Strategy & Sales. "The Royal Thai Air Force will now have an affordable, low-risk next-generation military trainer designed for all levels of instruction, enabling a steady tempo of flight students transitioning from Pilot-In-Training to Pilot-In-Command. I know the legendary T-6 will support the Royal Thai Air Force with long-term reliability, cost-effective operations and a fully integrated array of simulators, computer-based academics and sustainable logistics."



To date, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II has logged more than 4.1 million flight hours across a global fleet of nearly 1,000 aircraft. Each year more than 300 pilots from 42 countries graduate from T-6 training via the NATO Flight Training program in Canada, the Euro NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program (ENJJPT) at Sheppard AFB in Texas and the U.S. Air Force Aviation Leadership Program.



Another 2,000-plus pilots graduate from T-6 programs across the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard while more than 2,700 pilots graduate from T-6 programs across the Hellenic Air Force, the Argentine Air Force, the Israeli Air Force, the U.K. Royal Air Force, the Iraqi Air Force, the Royal Canadian Air Force, Mexican Navy, the Mexican Air Force, the Royal Moroccan Air Force and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.



Purpose-built for a wide range of capabilities, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II prepares military pilots for real world missions. Tens of thousands of aviators worldwide have gotten their start flying the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II. Textron Aviation Defense designed each training capability – from initial pilot screens to advanced operational training – to support military requirements, equipping pilots with the expertise and confidence to graduate and achieve success in their next phase of training.





With a legacy of thousands of proven Integrated Training Systems (ITS) Integrated Weapon Systems (IWS) produced and missionized in America's Heartland since WWII, the family of Textron aircraft equip militaries worldwide with the lowest acquisition, sustainment and training costs on the market. Provider of the world's leading military flight trainer, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet of nearly 1,000 aircraft has logged more than 4.1 million hours across nearly a dozen countries worldwide since 2001.



