Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 28, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., a Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $709,792,854 modification (P00006) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target advance acquisition contract N00019-20-C-0009.



This modification provides for the procurement of economic order quantities of material in support of F-35 Lightning II aircraft Low Rate Initial Production Lots 15, 16 and 17 for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $260,380,000; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $245,412,998; non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $141,758,199; and FMS funds in the amount of $62,241,657, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



