Otokar to Present ARMA 8x8 in HEMUS 2020

(Source: Otokar; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

Otokar’s ARMA 8x8 is a modular multi-wheeled armored vehicle with good tactical mobility, high mine and ballistic protection and a variety of medium- and large-calibre weapons integration options, up to an including a 105mm main gun. (Otokar photo)

Otokar, Turkey’s leading land defense systems company, participates in HEMUS 2020, on September 30 - October 3, 2020 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. During the exhibition, Otokar will showcase its worldwide known armored vehicle ARMA 8x8.



Otokar, a Koç Group company, whose military vehicles operate with more than 50 different end users in more than 35 countries across the world, participates in, HEMUS 2020 set to take place between September, 30th and October, 3rd, 2020 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. During the four-day exhibition, Otokar will showcase its worldwide known wheeled armored vehicle ARMA 8x8 with MIZRAK-30 turret system at its stand.



Emphasizing Otokar’s outstanding success in international markets, General Manager Serdar Görgüç said “Our strength in the defense industry is driven by our experience, engineering and R&D capabilities, and successful use of technology. Today over 32,000 Otokar military vehicles are in service in many different parts of the world. The success of our vehicles has always been a reference for new orders.



“Otokar has a broad land systems product range from 4x4 to 8x8, and from tracked armored vehicles to turret systems. While developing our land systems products, our first priority is to meet the needs and expectations of our users considering present and future threats. As Otokar, we want to meet the needs of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and to take advantage of the cooperation opportunities that may arise in line with the needs of the region.”



Arma: Modular 8x8 Armored Vehicle



ARMA 8x8 is a modular multi-wheeled armored vehicle with superior tactical and technical features. Thanks to its superior mobility, high mine and ballistic protection, medium and high-calibre weapon system integration options; ARMA is capable to serve modern armies in the real battlefield, peace keeping and human relief operations in most difficult terrain and climatic conditions.



ARMA 8x8 is available in various types of configurations such as Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Fire Support Vehicle, Mortar Carrier, Short and Medium Range Air Defense, Mobile Gun Carrier, Command and Control Vehicle with optional amphibious capability. ARMA is suitable for integration of various weapon systems from light machine gun weapon stations up to 25-30mm medium calibre cannon and 105mm cannon.





Otokar, founded in 1963, offers products with owned intellectual property rights, using its own technology, design and applications to provide solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. Otokar designs and manufactures a wide range of defense industry products including 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 tactical wheeled armored vehicles and tracked armored vehicles as well as turret systems. Otokar is a Koç Group company, Turkey’s largest business conglomerate, which generates 7% of GDP and 11% of total exports of Turkey, which is the only Turkish company to be listed in the Fortune Global 500 list.



