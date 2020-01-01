Enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Capability

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

A successful Defence and industry partnership has improved the ability for analysts to search for and assimilate Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) data.



The Wagardi Mission System is a new computer user interface that searches across multiple ISR databases, delivering information to the warfighter that is more complete in a reduced timeframe.



Chief of Joint Capabilities, Air Marshal Warren McDonald said the project was an important investment in sovereign capability.



“The Wagardi Mission System is being delivered in partnership with Leidos Australia and is part of the first tranche of Joint Project 2096 – ISR Integration,” Air Marshal McDonald said.



“The System will improve the ability for personnel to provide complete information, in a reduced timeframe, to support operations.”



Once complete, the project will have invested around $450 million in Australian industry, providing opportunities across a number of sectors.



“This offers Australian industry opportunities in development and integration services, data analytics, and ICT support, and includes the addition of 65 new jobs for a development and support centre.”



The word ‘Wagardi’ (meaning ‘dilly bag’) comes from the language used by the Larrakia people – the traditional custodians of the Darwin region.



Initial Operating Capability was recently declared for the Wagardi Mission System on budget and three months ahead of schedule.



