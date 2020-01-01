MoD Extends Contract for NATO Submarine Rescue Missions

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

A five-year contract extension to ensure NATO submariners are backed up by world-class rescue operations has been awarded to Scotland-based firm, JFD.



Worth more than seven million pounds, the contract extension will reach into 2023 and provide operational support to the NATO Submarine Rescue System (NSRS).



Created in 2008, NSRS is a collaborative project shared between the UK, France and Norway to ensure submarine operations are as a safe as possible. The dedicated system provides rescue to the three nations, as well as to allied NATO partners through signed agreements (MoUs).



Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said: “The safety of our personnel is of the utmost importance and I am pleased we have extended our submarine rescue capability contract with JFD, which will continue to support jobs in Scotland.



“This contract extension also represents our dedication to the NATO Submarine Rescue System and underpins our continued commitment to ensuring NATO submarine operations remain as safe as possible.”



In addition to providing ‘rescue ready’ capability 24 hours day, 365 days a year, the contract also provides expertly trained operating teams, service upgrades to the specialised rescue vehicles and full maintenance.



Ready to go at a moment’s notice, rescue operations can involve sending specialised vehicles to collect submariners after receiving a distress signal. The expert operations team will then slowly decompress the submariners and return them safely above the sea.



JFD is a world-leading underwater capability provider based in Aberdeen. Having worked with the MOD since 1983, the firm is an integral part of the UK’s submarine rescue provision.



Danny Gray, managing director, JFD, said: “We are extremely proud to have secured this contract extension after five years’ of hard work to build strong relationships with the UK MoD and the participant nations of France and Norway. The extension reflects the MoD’s confidence in our ability to keep submariners safe, as well as the diligence with which we delivered the initial agreement.



“Our heritage is built on world-class safety and we are pleased our team continues to impress with their extensive knowledge, as well as their unwavering commitment to the highest possible standards of equipment maintenance, operational delivery and training. We look forward to continuing our work with the NSRS Authority and ensuring we are constantly upgrading processes, equipment and training to exceed market standards.”



