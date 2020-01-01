Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 29, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a maximum ceiling $249,300,000, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee basic ordering agreement for the procurement of sustainment engineering and logistics services for Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar.



This agreement includes engineering changes, technical refresh, studies and analyses, and the following support services: contractor logistics, depot lifecycle, software support activity, diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages.



Work locations will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be complete by Sept. 28, 2025.



No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The agreement was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-20-G-0032).



