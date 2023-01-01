Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 29, 2020)

-- AM General, South Bend, Indiana, has been awarded a maximum $297,124,077 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle parts.

This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Indiana, with a Sept. 30, 2023, performance completion date.

Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds.

The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-20-D-0222).





-- AM General, South Bend, Indiana, has been awarded a maximum $160,970,930 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle parts.

This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Indiana, with a Sept. 30, 2023, performance completion date.

Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds.

The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-20-D-0223).



