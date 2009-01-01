He added that one last test was left for the anti-ship missile before it entered mass production.
Demir said on Twitter that Atmaca was test-fired with its own internal inertial navigation unit onboard, independent of the GPS. The test was successful and that the final test will be carried out with a warhead. This development also showcased the missile’s superior capability against electronic warfare (EW).
The development of the anti-ship missile began in 2009 and a deal for mass production was signed between the SSB and manufacturer Roketsan in 2018.
Ülkemizin ilk deniz füzesi Atmaca’nın en zor testlerinden birini geride bıraktık. #Atmaca, GPS’den bağımsız, kendi iç ataletsel navigasyon ünitesiyle atıldı ve başarılı oldu. Son olarak harp başlığıyla yapacağımız teste hazırlanıyoruz, yakında seri üretim başlıyor.