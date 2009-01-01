Turkey’s First Maritime Missile Atmaca Nears Mass Production

(Source: Daily Sabah; published Sept. 29, 2020)

An artist's impression of Turkey's first locally-developed anti-ship missile Atmaca. It is expected to be delivered to the Naval Forces at the end of this year. (Roketsan image)

ISTANBUL --- Turkey is currently in the final stages of testing its first domestically manufactured maritime missile, Atmaca, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) Chairperson Ismail Demir said Tuesday.He added that one last test was left for the anti-ship missile before it entered mass production.Demir said on Twitter that Atmaca was test-fired with its own internal inertial navigation unit onboard, independent of the GPS. The test was successful and that the final test will be carried out with a warhead. This development also showcased the missile’s superior capability against electronic warfare (EW).The development of the anti-ship missile began in 2009 and a deal for mass production was signed between the SSB and manufacturer Roketsan in 2018.