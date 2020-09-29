F-35 Fighter and Military Air Tanker Collide over Thermal in Riverside County (excerpt)

(Source: Orange County Register; published Sept. 29, 2020)

By Eric Licas

The KC-130J is on deck in the vicinity of Thermal Airport. All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe.



The official cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. — 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (@3rdmaw) September 30, 2020

BREAKING: We're learning of an aircraft emergency involving two planes, a c-130 and an F-35, near the Thermal airport. https://t.co/rH3QiSmyL2 — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 30, 2020

A U.S. Marine Corps jet crashed and an air tanker made an emergency landing; and crew members sustained mild injuries Tuesday, Sept. 29; after the aircraft collided over Thermal during a refueling exercise, officials said.The incident took place near 59th Avenue and Polk Street, just east of Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport, at about 4 p.m., said Lt. Brett Vannier, a spokesman for the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona. The tanker, a four-engine Lockheed Martin KC-130J, went down “in a field, and on its belly with the landing gear still up.”Details regarding where the jet crashed were not immediately available. The pilot of the F-35B, a single-seat combat plane, managed to eject from the craft and was being treated for injuries, Vannier said. The crew of the air tanker also reported mild injuries, but were safe Tuesday evening. It was not immediately clear if any people were hospitalized, Vannier said. (end of excerpt)-ends-