BrahMos Missile Featuring Indigenous Booster Successfully Flight Tested

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous Booster & Airframe Section along with many other 'Made in India' sub-systems was successfully flight tested from ITR, Balasore in Odisha.



BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous Booster and Airframe Section along with many other ‘Made in India’ sub-systems was successfully flight-tested for designated range at 1030 hours today on September 30, 2020 from ITR, Balasore in Odisha. It is one more major step in enhancing the indigenous content.The BrahMos Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8.Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated all the personnel of DRDO and team BrahMos for the spectacular mission. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the scientific community and industry for this feat.Today’s successful launch has paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos Weapon System realising Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge.-ends-