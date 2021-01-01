Lockheed Martin Extends F-35 Supply Agreement with Solvay

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 aircraft. The new contract extends Solvay’s long-standing partnership on the F-35 program and underlines the company’s leadership in composite and adhesive technologies for defence platforms.



“It is a privilege to be the principal supplier of structural composites and adhesives to Lockheed Martin multinational F-35 program," said Carmelo Lo Faro, President of Solvay Composite Materials Global Business Unit. "This contract extension builds not only on our F-35 program commitment, but also the partnership Solvay and Lockheed Martin have shared for more than 30 years and our ability to innovate together.”



The F-35 is the U.S. Department of Defense's flagship program that is delivering an advanced, affordable 5th Generation multi-role fighter platform for the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy; and international customers. It constitutes the largest global defence program in history.



From its facilities in the U.S. and Europe, Solvay has so far supported the manufacturing and delivery of more than 550 aircraft now operating in nine countries. In meeting these challenging demands, Solvay supplies a unique and rich portfolio of more than 50 products to the F-35 program, including structural composites such as CYCOM 5250-4, a bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg system known for performance-enhancing capability at high temperatures, and industry standard CYCOM 977-3, a toughened epoxy resin prepreg system; structural adhesive FM 300 and a lightning strike protection surfacing film FM 309-1.



The new contract with Lockheed Martin will be managed by Solvay and its U.S.-based subsidiary CDM, which operates under a special security agreement. The contract will formally commence on January 1, 2021.





Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 24,100 employees in 64 countries, Solvay delivered net sales of €10.2 billion in 2019.



