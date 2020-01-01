Textron Systems Awarded Task Order for Ground Based Strategic Deterrent

(Source: Textron Systems; issued Sept. 29, 2020)

HASLET, Texas --- Textron Systems Corporation announced today it has been awarded a contract to support work on the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) missile system. This scope of work is part of a larger award by the U.S. Air Force to prime contractor Northrop Grumman. The GBSD system is designed to provide a modern, reliable and safe nuclear deterrent capability for the Air Force.



“For over fifty years, Textron Systems has been developing and producing some of the most sophisticated technologies used by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to help protect our nation and its allies,” said Wayne Prender, Senior Vice President, “We are proud to support our partner Northrop Grumman, as the GBSD team provides a strong and reliable nuclear deterrent for the next fifty years and beyond.”



Textron Systems will provide the company’s advanced reentry system technology to the GBSD program, with a notable history extending back to the Peacekeeper missile program. The company brings over 50 years’ experience in strategic systems technologies to ensure the safety and reliability of the system for years to come.





Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems’ innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value.



