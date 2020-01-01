India – C-130J Follow-on Support

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of items and services to extend follow-on support for their fleet of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $90 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of India has requested to buy items and services to extend follow-on support for their fleet of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.



These items include aircraft consumables spares and repair/return parts; ground support and equipment; Cartridge Actuated Devices/Propellant Actuated Devices (CAD/PAD) fire extinguisher cartridges; flare cartridges; BBU-35/B cartridge impulse squibs; one spare AN/ALR-56M Advanced Radar Warning Receiver shipset; spare AN/ALE-47 Counter-Measures Dispenser System shipset; ten Lightweight Night Vision Binocular (F5032); ten AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Goggle (NVG)(F4949); GPS; Electronic Warfare; instruments and lab equipment support; Joint Mission Planning System; cryptographic device spares and loaders; software and software support; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training and training equipment; U.S. and contractor engineering, technical, and logistical support; and other related elements of program support.



The estimated total case value is $90 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region



The proposed sale ensures the previously procured aircraft operates effectively to serve the needs of Indian Air Force, Army and Navy transport requirements, local and international humanitarian assistance, and regional disaster relief. This sale of spares and services will enable the Indian Air Force to sustain a mission-ready status with respect to the C-130J transport. India will have no difficulty absorbing this additional sustainment support.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed-Martin Company, Marietta, Georgia. There are no known offsets proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives India.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



