Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

BAE Systems, York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $127,588,892 modification (P00026) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0242 for the sole source procurement of M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System vehicles.



Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2023. Fiscal 2020 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $127,588,892 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



