Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a $131,596,627 modification (P00011) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0022 for Gray Eagle aircraft, satellite communications air data terminals, program management and government-furnished equipment maintenance and repair.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $131,596,627 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 29, 2020)



-ends-



