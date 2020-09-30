Meta Aerospace Acquires Four KC-135R Aircraft

(Source: Meta Aerospace; issued September 30, 2020)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --- Meta Aerospace announced today that, following its recently consummated purchase agreement with The Government of the Republic of Singapore, it has now taken delivery of the first of four former Republic of Singapore Air Force KC-135R aircraft and successfully ferried the aircraft to March Air Reserve Base, with the remaining three aircraft scheduled for delivery in October and November 2020.



With its extensive defense-as-a-service offerings and air mobility experience, this addition of four KC-135R aircraft enables Meta to deliver turnkey aerial refueling services to meet our U.S. Government customer’s requirements.





Meta Aerospace is an information-age aerospace, defense, and security platform that designs, builds and delivers cutting-edge, turnkey solutions for its partners, throughout domains and across a wide variety of missions. Meta is headquartered in Washington D.C., with over 600 domain experts spread across its portfolio in the U.S., United Kingdom, and the EU.



