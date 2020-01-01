Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $498,444,190 fixed-price-incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (PZ0001) to previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract N00030-20-C-0100 for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support.



Work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Florida (25.9%); Kings Bay, Georgia (20.6%); Bangor, Washington (19.3%); Sunnyvale, California (11.8%); Denver, Colorado (9.8%); Titusville, Florida (5.4%); Magna, Utah (1.6%); Bethesda, Maryland (1.2%); and other various locations (less than 1.0% each, 4.4% total).



Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2026. The maximum dollar value of the modification, including the base and all option items, if exercised, is $1,219,882,483.



Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,081,348; fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,273,190; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $4,403,914 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



-ends-



