Saab Delivers Second GlobalEye

(Source: Saab; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

Six months after the first aircraft, Saab has delivered the second GlobalEye airborne early warning aircraft to the United Arab Emirates, which has ordered three. (Saab photo)

Saab delivered the second GlobalEye Swing Role Surveillance System to the United Arab Emirates on 30 September 2020.This follows Saab’s delivery of the first GlobalEye aircraft in April 2020 to the United Arab Emirates, which has ordered three GlobalEye aircraft. The initial contract was signed in late 2015.“Completing the second GlobalEye delivery in five months is a testament to Saab’s in-house expertise as aircraft manufacturer, sensor provider and large system integrator. I am proud to contribute to the United Arab Emirates’ airborne surveillance capability with GlobalEye, which is the most advanced solution of its kind”, says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.