The Israel Ministry of Defense has Delivered an Iron Dome Battery Developed by Rafael to the U.S. Army

(Source: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

Barely one year after the signature of the contract in August 2019, Israel has delivered the first of two Iron Dome batteries to the US Army, and the second battery will be delivered in the near future, according to Rafael. (Rafael photo)

Today the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Ministry of Defense, delivered the first of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries to the U.S. Army. A symbolic event was held at the Iron Dome production line of defense contractor, Rafael Advanced Systems 1/2 pic.twitter.com/kkfkfMAXTs — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) September 30, 2020

Today (30/09/2020), the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in the Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D), of the Israel Ministry of Defense, delivered the first of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries to the U.S. Army. On this occasion, a symbolic event was held at the Iron Dome production line of defense contractor, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz: "The Iron Dome system, as a part of [Israel's] multi-layered missile defense system, reflects the strength of the Israeli defense establishment. As a result of the effectiveness of this system, many deaths were prevented on the home front of southern Israel, and it has a significant impact on the battlefield. I am proud that this advanced system will also protect U.S. Army troops. This is an extraordinary achievement for both the Ministry of Defense and for Israel's excellent defense industries.“Last week I visited the United States and met with senior officials in the U.S. Department of Defense and the military. Among other things, we discussed procurement and information sharing in the field of technology. The completion of this agreement serves as further proof that the defense alliance [between the U.S. and Israel], is based on common values and interests, which are stronger than ever."The event was conducted in the presence of Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, Minister of Economy, Amir Peretz, Head of the DDR&D, Dr. Dani Gold, Head of the IMDO, Moshe Patel Rafael Chairman, Dr. Uzi Landau, and Rafael CEO, Yoav Har-Even. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was conducted in accordance to regulations set by the Ministry of Health.In August 2019, the United States and Israel signed an agreement for the procurement of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries (IDDS-A). The first battery was delivered in record time, and the second battery will be delivered in the near future within the framework of the agreement. These batteries will be employed in the defense of US troops against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats.Head of the IMDO in the DDR&D of the Ministry of Defense: "In the coming year, The Iron Dome system will complete ten years of operational activity, with over 2,400 interceptions. This activity has saved thousands of lives. It is a great privilege for the State of Israel to deliver the first out of two Iron Dome batteries to the U.S. Army, for the protection of American troops. The very fact that we are handing over the first battery, a year after the agreement was signed, is an achievement in itself- alongside production for the benefit of the State of Israel, we have met the requirements of the U.S. military."Rafael Executive Vice President and Head of Air and Missile Defense Division, Pini Yungman: "The Iron Dome system which will serve the U.S. military is tailored according to U.S. requirements. This being said, its performance capabilities, as seen in Israel, will remain the same. We began the project with a series of tests and demonstrations in the 'White Sands' testing field in the US. To date, we have conducted three demonstrations and intercepted targets chosen by the U.S. Army for the Iron Dome system."The Iron Dome system has been operational in Israel since 2011 and has demonstrated its outstanding capabilities with over 2400 successful interceptions of incoming threats. It is an integral part of Israel's multi-layered defense array developed by the IMDO. The defense array includes the Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 weapon systems.The prime contractor for the development and production of the Iron Dome is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The MMR radar is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the command and control system (BMC), is developed by Prest.Rafael designs, develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of high-tech defense systems for air, land, sea and space applications. Rafael's systems are based on vast expertise, technological know-how, and a thorough understanding of the specific operational requirements of its customers. The company's diversified array of innovative solutions at the leading edge of global technology include Land, Air Superiority, Naval and Underwater, Space and Cyber solutions.-ends-