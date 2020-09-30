The Integrated Operating Concept 2025
(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Sept. 30, 2020)
Integrated Operating Concept 2025 calls into question the traditional approach to war fighting. It sets out a new approach to the utility of armed force in an era of persistent competition and a rapidly evolving character of warfare.

It represents the most significant change in UK military thought in several generations. It will lead to a fundamental transformation in the military instrument and the way it is used.


Click here for the full paper (20 PDF pages), on the UK MoD website.








