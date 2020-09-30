The Integrated Operating Concept 2025

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

"We must chart a direction of travel from an industrial age of platforms to an information age of systems."



Integrated Operating Concept 2025 calls into question the traditional approach to war fighting. It sets out a new approach to the utility of armed force in an era of persistent competition and a rapidly evolving character of warfare.It represents the most significant change in UK military thought in several generations. It will lead to a fundamental transformation in the military instrument and the way it is used.